Patrick Wood's Technocracy News: The Quickening Report
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Announcing The Digital Attack on Humanity Symposium
A recording from Patrick Wood's live video
Oct 1
•
Patrick Wood
102
7
18:18
September 2025
Technocracy Roundtable Today
Wednesday, September 24, 6pm EASTERN
Sep 24
•
Patrick Wood
57
8
1:47
Palantir Is The Biggest Existential Threat To America
...and Peter Thiel and Alex Karp are leading the parade of crazed lunatics
Sep 5
•
Patrick Wood
365
49
Push back on Technocracy
Imagine a quick way to explain Technocracy
Sep 2
•
Patrick Wood
93
10
August 2025
First Ever: Technocracy Roundtable Streaming Tomorrow
Experts: Patrick Wood, Courtenay Turner, Aaron Day, Craig Wenclewicz
Aug 26
•
Patrick Wood
97
10
Technocracy is NOT Communitarianism
Let's settle this once and for all...
Aug 19
•
Patrick Wood
165
73
What is Peter Thiel's Role In The Technocratic Takeover Of Washington?
I’m getting “long in the tooth” explaining Technocracy to people, yet I must and will continue until the job is done.
Aug 15
•
Patrick Wood
170
2
The Forum and Friends with Patrick Wood
This was a high-level podcast from Europe
Aug 13
•
Patrick Wood
106
1:00:31
July 2025
Techno-Fascism Reaching Inflection Point Under Trump
Great interview today with Danial Horowitz. Share...!
Jul 24
•
Patrick Wood
144
2
51:54
Trump The Technocrat Releases ‘America’s AI Action Plan’
The White House has just released its official policy document, America’s AI Action Plan, defining the future of AI development.
Jul 23
•
Patrick Wood
166
49
June 2025
The first-ever full-length documentary on Technocracy
The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future
Jun 9
•
Patrick Wood
853
96
1:52:18
April 2025
AGI is Here, But Not Appropriated
ASI may be here by 2027.
Apr 24
•
Patrick Wood
24
35
© 2025 Patrick Wood
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts