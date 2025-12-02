Patrick Wood's Technocracy News: The Quickening Report

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News: The Quickening Report

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News: The Quickening Report
The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism Podcast
Trump's 'Genesis Mission' EO Gives The Nation Over To Technocrats
0:00
-27:59

Trump's 'Genesis Mission' EO Gives The Nation Over To Technocrats

Lock, Stock and Barrel
Patrick Wood's avatar
Patrick Wood
Dec 02, 2025

After our new book was released on November 4, The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America, I had no inkling that Trump would drive the betrayal to a new level by giving the Technocrats a blank check and a regulatory pass to finish the destruction of America.

This is not just broken promises by a political candidate. It is a total betrayal of everything America stands for - freedom, liberty, the Constitution, the right to self-determination, human dignity, and even humaneness itself.

Americans need to stand up to Technocrats or risk the coming digital gulag that they are creating.

I encourage you to listen to this article and then go to Technocracy News & Trends to read Trump’s New EO, “Genesis Mission”, Just Gave The Nation Over To Technocrats, Lock, Stock, and Barrel.

And by all means, get your hands on our new book…

Buy it on Technocracy News and/or Amazon (Kindle version, too).

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Patrick Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture