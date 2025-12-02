Trump's 'Genesis Mission' EO Gives The Nation Over To Technocrats

After our new book was released on November 4, The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America, I had no inkling that Trump would drive the betrayal to a new level by giving the Technocrats a blank check and a regulatory pass to finish the destruction of America.

This is not just broken promises by a political candidate. It is a total betrayal of everything America stands for - freedom, liberty, the Constitution, the right to self-determination, human dignity, and even humaneness itself.

Americans need to stand up to Technocrats or risk the coming digital gulag that they are creating.

I encourage you to listen to this article and then go to Technocracy News & Trends to read Trump’s New EO, “Genesis Mission”, Just Gave The Nation Over To Technocrats, Lock, Stock, and Barrel.

And by all means, get your hands on our new book…