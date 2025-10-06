Building Empire on the Back of Digital Slaves

This is my full presentation of my lecture on the Omniwar Symposium held on Saturday, October 4.

Technocracy has always had the domination of man in mind, even from its inception at Columbia University in 1932. As technology advanced, it has been commandeered at every turn to support its stated purposes of “the science of engineering,” abolishment of private property, scientific dictatorship, and sequestration of all resources, among others.

For the first time in history, Technocracy has been wrapped in a political ideology and a religious system, and it now seeks to escape the boundaries of the United States. In other words, the new and expanded goal of Technocracy is to “build empire” throughout the world, using AI and cryptocurrency/blockchain as weapons of mass subjugation.

This presentation will examine the first six months of the Trump Administration to assess how this plan is being implemented and to consider what lies ahead.