The Quickening Report is the new name for my ongoing presence on Substack. The idea of “the quickening” is that millions of people now know something is terribly wrong in the world but they cannot put their finger on it. That’s my specialty - “putting the finger on it.”

I pre-published the third book in my trilogy on Technocracy here in the essence of time and importance. The chapter text is now removed because the book is now in print and many editing changes were made along the way.

My other books include:

Technocracy: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation - This explored the history and development of Technocracy and the areas of society that is is transforming today.

Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order - This covered more recent developments and application of Technocracy, including smart cities, Sustainable Development, Fintech (Financial Technologies) and surveillance.

NEW: The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism - This new book expands and completes the narrative to include Transhumanism and a thorough discussion of Scientism as the “glue that binds” Technocracy and Transhumanism together.

You are invited to subscribe if you want to be the first to receive the fruit of my research and writing. It is a story that must be told and after 45 years of pursuing the story of modern globalization, I am compelled to do so. If both of these evil ideologies are to be soundly rejected, then they and their practitioners must be clearly understood.

About m+e

On a recent radio interview, the host described me as “the living expert on Technocracy”. That would be the bumper-sticker version.

My career started with the publication of the newsletter Trilateral Observer (1977) and the resulting books Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II in 1978-80. In those days, I was in collaboration with the late Professor Antony C. Sutton, one of the greatest scholars on elitism in the world. I met Tony at a gold conference in New Orleans just after he had been forced out of the Hoover Institution for War, Peace and Revolution at Stanford University over his research into the Trilateral Commission.

That set the tone for my life and career.

When I discovered historic Technocracy about 15 years ago, I instantly connected it with the Trilateral Commission’s pledge to “foster a New International Economic Order” as it was originally declared in 1973.

My discovery led me into an original research project to discover every known and surviving document on Technocracy and its popular movement from the 1930s and 1940s.