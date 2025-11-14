I’m going to be pointed: America’s last stand against the assault of Technocracy is all but over. It saddens me that America hasn’t listened to me for the last 15 years, as I have incessantly harped on the threat of Technocracy. In my 2015 book, Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation, I wrote,

If today’s technocrats are meticulously working toward a scientific dictatorship and applying a specific strategy to get there, wouldn’t you think that they have a specific list of criteria that must be met before “game over” can be called? Wouldn’t you think that they are comparing such a list to the actual progress they are making in the world? Wouldn’t you think that they are monitoring their progress and will recognize when the list has been fulfilled? If you can see my point here, will the Technocrats have the guts to shut the old world order down and simply declare the “system” as dictator? If so, how long will it take them to act?

The brazen arch-Technocrats who have invaded Washington, D.C., obviously have the “guts to shut the old world order down,” and with the advent of AI and massive data centers, they are all but ready to “declare the ‘system’ as dictator.”

COVID Was The First Wave Of Attack

The assault started with the outbreak of COVID in early 2020, duly noted by June 2021 in Technocracy Exposed: Pseudo-pandemic Designed To Terrorize The Public:

Technocracy’s coup d’état is now clearly seen and elucidated by other international authors and investigative journalists. Iian Davis reveals exactly what I have been saying since day one of The Great Panic (pandemic) of 2020, namely, that it is a sham designed to transform the world.

COVID and Operation Warp Speed represented an all-out attack on humanity. Over seventy-two percent of the world’s population got one or more untested, experimental shots without informed consent. The casualties of war: millions have been injured or have died.

Then I ran this headline on Technocracy News & Trends in August 2021, Global Scholar Parag Khanna: ‘The Pandemic Proves Only Technocrats Can Save Us’:

A first-tier global scholar, Dr. Parag Khanna, writes in a premier global publication, FP, that ‘only Technocrats can save us’. That Technocracy is engaged in a global coup d’état is now beyond question. The world will soon belong to Technocrats if world citizens do not reject it first.

So far, world citizens have not rejected it.

The Final Betrayal Is Upon Us

In February 2025, I wrote in Technocracy’s Coup d’état: Why America Is Going Down In Flames,

America is walking into a nightmare and still does not recognize the threat. Technocracy is making its coup d’état, and if it is not stopped immediately, we will find ourselves trapped in a dystopian Scientific Dictatorship, the likes of which you will beg and cry out for a return to flat-out Communism.

The populist movement in America had high hopes for a return to sanity under Donald Trump. Before the November 2, 2024, election, expectations ran high that we would stop spending money on endless wars, bring soldiers home, stop globalization, downsize the government, reduce the deficit, put inflation in check, and regulate the onslaught of AI.

We were gaslighted, being fed lies that we wanted to hear while they were planning the polar opposite.

As I wrote in the Introduction of The Final Betrayal,

In the days following the election of Donald J. Trump on November 2, 2024, there was an explosion of Technocrats swarming all over Washington, DC. Even before the inauguration on January 23, 2025, this “shock and awe” campaign left people scratching their heads: “What just happened here?”

Everything went downhill from there. DOGE swept in and unlocked all the Federal data on citizens, sending it to the cloud to be managed by the surveillance giant, Palantir.

Then we started unpacking the thoroughly evil Dark Enlightenment philosophy that was driving the Technocrats, which literally seeks to destroy America and install a monarch/CEO who would appoint Technocrats to run the country from top to bottom. It gets worse, but you need to read the book by Courtenay Turner and me to get the whole picture.

Be sure to face your attackers in Chapter 11: The Players. We name names.

I hope you read it soon! Because there is no time left to waste. Courtenay Turner and I took great pains to keep this book short and to the point. It is styled with large, easy-to-read type.

Either we throw these grifters out of the government, or we prepare to live under a scientific dictatorship forever.

Here are your choices. You know what to do: stock up, hand them out.

Buy on Technocracy.news

Buy on Amazon

BUY ON BOOKS.BY