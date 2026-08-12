The Curious Creature from Davos

I think you will find this interview helpful for understanding Trump’s role on the Board of Peace.

The interviewer, Cornelia of Flashlights Productions, writes:

“I believe it’s the most consequential board, certainly in terms of power and in terms of prestige. There’s never been anything close.” —President Donald Trump, February 2026

This is the third part of my interview with Patrick Wood about his newest book “The New Economics of Technocracy - You Will Own Nothing.”

In the first part, we talked about the Genius Act, stablecoins, tokenization, and the privatization of money. In the second part, we talked about Islamic finance and the Gulf Money Pipeline. And in this third and last part, we talk about the Board of Peace.

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According to Patrick Wood, the Board of Peace isn’t about peace and it isn’t about Gaza:

“The Board of Peace is not a peace organization. It is the first fully operational prototype of technocratic governance — a privately controlled international body chaired for life by one man, administering 2.3 million people who have no seat, no vote, and no veto.”

Wood sees Gaza as a test case for something much larger: “This is not a reconstruction plan. This is a blueprint.”