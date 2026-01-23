Patrick Wood's Technocracy News: The Quickening Report

Knock Knock... Did you post this on social media?

Total violation of the the First Amendment
Patrick Wood's avatar
Patrick Wood
Jan 23, 2026

In Miami, a citizen received a visit from two local police officers to inquire about her social media post criticizing the local mayor. This is exactly what is going on in the UK, with over 12,000 people being arrested last year over “offensive” social media posts. This is an egregious violation of the First Amendment and we must put a stop to it before it spreads.

