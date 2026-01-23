In Miami, a citizen received a visit from two local police officers to inquire about her social media post criticizing the local mayor. This is exactly what is going on in the UK, with over 12,000 people being arrested last year over “offensive” social media posts. This is an egregious violation of the First Amendment and we must put a stop to it before it spreads.
Knock Knock... Did you post this on social media?
Total violation of the the First Amendment
Jan 23, 2026
The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism Podcast
the root, tree, fruit and future of modern globalizationthe root, tree, fruit and future of modern globalization
