Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
4h

The “Safe and Effective” mantra has many faces which are really mask to hide their true identity and intentions no matter what the industrial complex is or what it entails.

When the mask is pulled off one can see it as plan as day.

Thank you both for doing just that !!!

Hopefully more will be able to see the face behind the mask which you two have done brilliantly here and in your book !!!

Reply
Share
Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
5h

I see what they are intending to do and implement. However, will they really be able to pull it off? Will China and Russia play along, to mention a few of the possible problems?

Reply
Share
3 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture