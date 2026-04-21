Trump is all-in in the Mideast. Not as President of the United States, but as a private citizen. He (and his family) stand to make trillions off of tokenization and global trade passing along the IMEC corridor. But without the Strait of Hormuz, all the foreplay is for naught.

Do you think China sees what is going on here? Or, Russia? Why is Iran digging its heels in?

The problem is, Trump’s private war is being fought with taxpayer money. And all the arch-Technocrats in Washington are cheering him on. They would risk the total elimination of Iran to get their way. They are a ruthless bunch.

When I saw what was going on, I stuck my neck out and put this into print with The New Economics of Technocracy: You Will Own Nothing.

Imagine my surprise (Not!) when the blowback ramped up. From trolls from Washington, DC, no less. This is the story they don’t want you to know. In fact, nobody but me has sorted this all out, but others are catching on fast.

They know this is explosive material. To them. Because if the American citizenry gets wind of this, it will spell game over for them - all of them.

The antidote? Buy books and give them out to everyone around you. To friends. To family members. To city council members. To state legislators. To judges. To lawyers. To your city manager. To TV/radio talk show hosts. To podcasters. To club members. To neighbors.

I’ve done my part to write this book. Now it’s up to you to do your part.

If you haven’t read it yet, don’t put it off. If you can’t afford the book, get the Kindle version on Amazon for $9.95. Then talk it up everywhere you go.

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