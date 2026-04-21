Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue's avatar
Sue
16h

"The problem is, Trump's private war is being fought with taxpayer money."

The far bigger problem is that American troops are dying for his private war.

As of today, April 21, 15 soldiers have given their lives for this despicable fraud.

Hell exists for such as him.

Reply
Share
22 replies
Charles McClung's avatar
Charles McClung
17h

Go fuck yourself ass hole.

Reply
Share
18 replies by Patrick Wood and others
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture