Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

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Samantha's avatar
Samantha
7d

Thank you for all your diligent research and hard work compiling all this evidence over the years Patrick. You are a good shepherd and a blessing to the body of Christ.

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
7d

Congratulations Patrick! Columbia (the Dove) is often used as an inverted symbol of war. I wish more authors would connect the dots when it comes to Pres DJT - but it's becoming almost North Koreanesque and "unpatriotic" to question these days.

Would love to have you on our podcast.

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