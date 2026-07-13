Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
2d

the machine only does what it's programmed to do. so it writes computer code.

ok...

so we decomputerize

of course, party poopers abound: "we can't stop this runaway freight train, it's inevitable, there's no hope, we have to beat china at imprisoning our own populace"

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
2d

If I may remind folks out there--as seen with CV19, Anxiety is their most effective weapon against us in order to ensure Compliance and following "Mandates" which are not and were not Law---The weapon was Anxiety to obtain Compliance using several methods--Coercion,Intimidation and Group Compliance by your local Bully or Karen, many who are no longer with us any longer as they drank the "mandated" kool-aid.

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