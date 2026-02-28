Brace yourself.

Last week, I was shocked to find that Trump’s "meme coin” had morphed into a $13 billion empire after starting with $0 in September 2024. It’s called World Liberty Financial (WLF), and the crypto token is called USD1. In the interim, the Trump boys have scored a major deal with Pakistan :

“On January 14, 2026, WLF signed a strategic agreement with the Government of Pakistan via SC Financial Technologies to integrate USD1 into Pakistan’s regulated digital payment architecture for cross-border payments. This is the first sovereign-level adoption of USD1 and signals the platform’s ambition to become a global dollar settlement layer for emerging markets — bypassing traditional correspondent banking entirely.”

This is a huge story, perhaps the biggest of the 21st century.

Start by reading this first story (then proceed to the rest of the stories) to get to the end, and my conclusion that Gaza will be the first end-to-end Technate on earth.

The next question was, where does the Trilateral Commission sit in all of this, because they were the ones who modernized Technocracy in 1973. True to form, they are blanketing the scene. I picked out 13 Commission members who are directly involved. Generally, Trilaterals and their companies will be prime beneficiaries of the Technocratic takeover of the world.

Then came Gaza and Trump’s Board of Peace, where he sits as dictator-for-life with the right of succession. The Board of Peace, coupled with USD1, will provide the governance structure for Gaza and all of its inhabitants.

Project Sunrise puts the icing on the cake: “Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation.” Project Sunrise eyes 10 mega projects, all based on Smart City surveillance and control. It lays out the tokenization of assets and a common land trust run by Technocrats. There will be no private property in Gaza, just like Technocracy specified in its 1934 Technocracy Study Course.

The Gaza Technate is being created by one man, who heads every aspect of its emergence:

What is new in Gaza is the experiment’s completeness. No prior Technocratic initiative has simultaneously controlled the monetary layer (USD1), the investment layer (WLF asset tokens), the governance layer (Board of Peace), the surveillance layer (Palantir/Oracle biometrics), the connectivity layer (Starlink), the diplomatic layer (Witkoff as envoy), and the physical design layer (Project Sunrise smart cities) within a single bounded territory, administered by an interlocking network of financially connected private actors, operating under the religious and political authority of one man.

That man is Donald J. Trump. He is the President of the United States, but also, in effect, the Technocrat King of Gaza. As such, he will share the autocratic characteristics of leaders of surrounding nations, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. Normally, the eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., would be named “Crown Prince”. Prince Eric and Prince Barron will have to wait their turn.

