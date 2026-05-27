Do I need to say more? By the end of 2026, Free Speech will be as good as dead.

This is NOT Covid-era censorship. This is the age of AI!

Already, AI-induced censorship is driving Technocracy.news into the slammer. I call on everyone who reads these words to take action: share this post via Substack and email, telling people to go directly to our website and BOOKMARK it in their browser.

Email delivery is under pressure as well. Our emails get caught by spam traps and intentionally filtered into oblivion by middlemen. This is mean-spirited, to say the least.

I urge you to carefully examine the infographic above and then consider alternatives.