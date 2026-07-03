Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
7h

I have an idea. Go after the pedo class, leave us and the children alone.

Here is a tabletop exercise predicting world famine and unconscionable world war for 2028.

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/tabletop-exercise-played-by-elites?

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Larry Alexander's avatar
Larry Alexander
7h

American Citizens"HAD" an inherent RIGHT TO PRIVACY that has been slowly eroded. All with plausible reasoning,but, rendering the cloak of privacy more and more fragile.

The latest is remote control of your vehicle if it detects any movement "out of norm" . The deep state/ globalist structure is alive and well and still searching for the avenue to eliminate 60% of us.IMO.

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