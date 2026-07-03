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I have spent more than fifteen years analyzing technocracy as a system of rule by engineered administration, where the credential replaces the citizen, and the dashboard replaces the vote. Technocrats have their requirements, and they keep hammering on them until they get their way.

In all those years, how many times have we seen digital ID come up? Just about every year!

The fact is, Technocrats need digital identity to work. Without it, Technocracy is dead. You cannot administer what you cannot enumerate. You cannot meter, permission, or exclude a population that you cannot individually identify. Programmable money, social scoring, algorithmic governance, all of it waits on a unique, verified, machine-readable identity for every human being.

That is why the past twelve months deserve your full attention. The hinge pin for digital ID is being fitted right now, on both sides of the Atlantic, and the hand doing the fitting is wearing a child-safety armband. The Technocrat’s feigned concern for children is so patently hollow that it borders on child abuse.

First, The Age Check For Minors, Then ID For Everybody

Britain ran the experiment first, so watch this pattern.

In July 2025, the age-verification rules of the Online Safety Act took effect. To protect children, adults were suddenly required to upload government IDs or submit to face scans to reach lawful content on Reddit, X, and Discord. The public understood immediately what an “age check” really is. It is an identity check with a bedtime story attached.

The response was remarkable. VPN signups surged by more than a thousand percent within hours of enforcement. One provider compared the numbers to what it sees during civil unrest. Millions of ordinary Britons, no manifesto required, simply refused to show papers at the door of the internet. These weren’t extremists as the government maintained, but ordinary, run-of-the-mill citizens.

Two months later the government showed its hand. The Prime Minister announced a national digital ID, mandatory for the right to work. The pretext shifted from children to migrants, but the architecture was the same. No credential, no participation. That Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, happens to be a member of the elitist Trilateral Commission.

Then the public won the first round. Nearly three million people signed a petition against the scheme, one of the largest in parliamentary history. Opposition came from every direction at once, left and right, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and by January 2026, the government retreated to a “voluntary” ID. Read the fine print, though. Digital right-to-work checks are still on track to become effectively unavoidable. The ID is optional, just as cash is optional once every register goes card-only.

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Now watch American Technocrats run the same play. In June 2026, the House passed the KIDS Act, a package that consolidated 14 separate child-safety bills into a single vote. Its defenders point to language disclaiming any age-verification mandate, and that language is real. But the liability standard does the work instead. Platforms face consequences if they “should have known” a user was a minor. No general counsel on earth reads that phrase and concludes the company should collect less identity data.

The Senate side is more revealing, even if there are doubts about passing. A package is being negotiated that would trade children’s online safety legislation for federal preemption of state AI laws. Sit with that switch-a-roo for a moment. The most powerful industry in history is offering to accept identity-adjacent rules for the public in exchange for removing safety rules for itself. The children are the currency, not the beneficiary.

Always Call Them Out By Name

Skeptics like Jeremy Boreing tell me Technocracy has no unified plans, names, or even an address. Here are three names (there are many more), and I invent nothing about any of them. The public record says it all.

Start with Sam Altman, because he skipped the pretexts and built His company, Tools for Humanity, that manufactures the Orb, a biometric device that scans human irises and issues a “proof of personhood.” The project’s founding white paper described the goal as “a globally-inclusive identity and financial network, owned by the majority of humanity.” Every human. That is the stated scope.

So far, the project has scanned millions of people across roughly 160 countries. It rolled thousands of Orbs into American cities in 2025. By this spring, it had struck verification partnerships with Tinder, Zoom, and DocuSign. Dating, work, and contracts: that is the connective tissue of ordinary life, and it is being wired to an eyeball scan.

Governments elsewhere saw the danger in the Orb. Brazil banned the project outright. Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand halted it, citing consent violations and the recruitment of poor communities paid for their eyeballs. It expands anyway. And savor the business model. The man whose AI floods the internet with convincing bots now sells the only antidote, proof that you are not a bot. He built the disease, he owns the cure, and the cure is a global biometric registry.

Marc Andreessen shows you the financing. His firm, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), was an early and repeated backer of Altman’s identity project, participating in the funding rounds that built the Orb network. At the same time, Andreessen and his partners helped bankroll Leading the Future, one of the largest super PACs in the history of technology politics. Its purpose is to elect politicians who will preempt and dismantle state-level AI regulation, the very preemption now being traded for kids’ safety bills in the Senate.

Follow both hands at once. One hand funds the infrastructure that credentials every human. The other funds the campaign to strip oversight from the machines. Deregulate the algorithms, register the people. You do not need to infer this from whispers. It is written in funding announcements and FEC filings.

Peter Thiel supplies the government side of the pincer. The company he co-founded, Palantir, saw its federal contracts nearly double to roughly a billion dollars in 2025, spanning ICE, the IRS, and the Pentagon. A March 2025 executive order instructed agencies to eliminate “information silos,” which is bureaucratese for merging the data files. Reporting throughout 2025 and 2026 placed Palantir at the center of efforts to link tax records, Social Security data, health claims, and immigration status across agencies.

Even a Republican congressman, Warren Davidson, said the quiet part aloud. Combining those data points, he warned, “essentially creates a digital ID.” Notice the form it takes. No card in your wallet, no enrollment ceremony. A dossier assembled on the server side, which is the one kind of digital identity nobody ever asks you to consent to. Britain knows the pattern too. Palantir won the contract to consolidate NHS patient data, nearly half a billion pounds, over loud objections from privacy campaigners.

Three men, three vectors, and this is the tip of the iceberg. Altman builds the credential. Andreessen finances it while defunding oversight. Thiel fuses the state’s records behind it. Do they meet in a smoke-filled room? They do not need to. Interests that align coordinate themselves, and that self-coordination is exactly what makes technocracy durable. It requires no conspiracy, only convergence.

It’s Always The Children

Notice what none of these projects leads with. Control never introduces itself as control. Digital ID never arrives as a demand. It arrives as a favor. Protect the children. Stop the bots. Catch the fraudsters. Secure the border.

Each rationale is genuinely sympathetic, which is exactly why each is selected. The children are the most effective of all, because no politician survives a vote against “child safety.” So the age check becomes the wedge, the wedge becomes the norm, and the norm carries the full system in behind it.”

Britain presented a timetable of 14 months from age checks to a national ID proposal.

The Pushback Is Working, So Get Busy While Time Remains

Here is the part the doom alarmists leave out, and it matters. The public keeps winning.

Britain repealed Blair’s ID cards in 2011. The mandatory BritCard was gutted in four months by petition signatures and cross-party revolt, Farage and Corbyn objecting in the same season. Brazil threw the Orb out of the country and fined it for coming back. Even in Washington, the bill that actually passed the House had its most speech-restrictive provision stripped out first, and nearly a hundred advocacy groups fought it from one side while civil liberties groups fought it from the other.

Every one of those victories came from ordinary people making noise: signing, calling, refusing, switching on a VPN as an act of quiet defiance. The architects of these systems are patient, but they are not invincible, and they retreat every single time the public notices before the concrete sets.

If Britain’s voluntary ID stays genuinely voluntary through 2029, if American age checks stay confined to explicit-content sites, if World ID never becomes a de facto requirement for work or platforms, then the hinge-pin reading loses force, and I will be happy to say so in print.

But watch the edge, because that is where this gets decided. The right-to-work check that quietly requires the “optional” credential. The liability rule that makes identity collection the cheapest legal insurance. The platform partnership that turns an iris scan from a novelty into a prerequisite. The pin does not get hammered in. It gets slid in, one sympathetic millimeter at a time. Don’t fall for it!

The Technocrats that I have tracked for fifteen years have names, funding rounds, federal contracts, and a floor vote. Every victory so far came because people spoke up before the concrete set. Speak up now, while it is still wet.