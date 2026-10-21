Rally to this song: Crucible of Tokens

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Something’s being done to you.
And it’s done with your signature.
No sheriff at the door
No boot and no chain
Just a number on a screen
And a line for my name
Signed it on a good day
Low rate, looked like a gift
Nobody said I’d been asked
And nobody said what I’d lose
They take the deed and leave you the key
Crucible of tokens, burnin’ all you used to be
You’ll own nothing, but you won’t be happy
They take the deed and leave you the key
Paid-for house, quiet street
Then the offer came ‘round
“Unlock the walls, cash today”
Boat in the drive, new truck in town
Then the hard times came
Like the hard times do
And the fund that took my house
Rents it back to me
Paycheck lands on Friday
In a coin that ain’t mine
Shares wear a stranger’s name
On somebody else’s line
Retirement’s a menu
Somebody else picks the dish
Dollar in my pocket
Is a token of a wish
Read the terms of service, brother
That’s where the off-switch lives
They take the deed and leave you the key
Crucible of tokens, burnin’ all you used to be
You’ll own nothing, but you won’t be happy
They take the deed and leave you the key
Basel keeps the vault
Fed lays the floor
But the bankers you were watchin’
Don’t run it anymore
Mechanic takes his fee
Every turn of the crank
But he don’t own the factory
Look higher than the bank
They take the deed and leave you the key
Crucible of tokens, burnin’ all you used to be
You’ll own nothing, but you won’t be happy
They take the deed and leave you the key
Cash in the drawer
Silver in my hand
Pantry and a trade
And a neighbor who understands
Name in the county book
Shares on the company’s roll
What they cannot see
Is what they can’t control
They take the deed and leave you the key
Crucible of tokens, burnin’ all you used to be
You’ll own nothing, but you won’t be happy
They take the deed and leave you the key
They take the deed and leave you the key
Crucible of tokens can’t melt what it can’t see
Take courage, take cover, keep your name where it should be
They’ll take the deed? Not from you. Not from me.
Crucible of Tokens
They take the deed. And leave you the key!