Rally to this song: Crucible of Tokens

See and share on YouTube.

Something’s being done to you.

And it’s done with your signature.

No sheriff at the door

No boot and no chain

Just a number on a screen

And a line for my name

Signed it on a good day

Low rate, looked like a gift

Nobody said I’d been asked

And nobody said what I’d lose

They take the deed and leave you the key

Crucible of tokens, burnin’ all you used to be

You’ll own nothing, but you won’t be happy

They take the deed and leave you the key

Paid-for house, quiet street

Then the offer came ‘round

“Unlock the walls, cash today”

Boat in the drive, new truck in town

Then the hard times came

Like the hard times do

And the fund that took my house

Rents it back to me

Paycheck lands on Friday

In a coin that ain’t mine

Shares wear a stranger’s name

On somebody else’s line

Retirement’s a menu

Somebody else picks the dish

Dollar in my pocket

Is a token of a wish

Read the terms of service, brother

That’s where the off-switch lives

They take the deed and leave you the key

Crucible of tokens, burnin’ all you used to be

You’ll own nothing, but you won’t be happy

They take the deed and leave you the key

Basel keeps the vault

Fed lays the floor

But the bankers you were watchin’

Don’t run it anymore

Mechanic takes his fee

Every turn of the crank

But he don’t own the factory

Look higher than the bank

They take the deed and leave you the key

Crucible of tokens, burnin’ all you used to be

You’ll own nothing, but you won’t be happy

They take the deed and leave you the key

Cash in the drawer

Silver in my hand

Pantry and a trade

And a neighbor who understands

Name in the county book

Shares on the company’s roll

What they cannot see

Is what they can’t control

Share

They take the deed and leave you the key

Crucible of tokens, burnin’ all you used to be

You’ll own nothing, but you won’t be happy

They take the deed and leave you the key

They take the deed and leave you the key

Crucible of tokens can’t melt what it can’t see

Take courage, take cover, keep your name where it should be

They’ll take the deed? Not from you. Not from me.

Crucible of Tokens

They take the deed. And leave you the key!