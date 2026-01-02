What’s ahead is hard to describe because much of it will be unprecedented. Let’s dig in.

The Advancement of AI

Since Trump’s inauguration on January 23, AI has advanced almost 16 times. By the end of 2026, it will have advanced 128 times. Deepfakes (pictures and videos), which are almost perfect today, will be ready for prime time by the midterm elections. Unless legislation is created to stop deep fakes altogether, they will turn society on its head, where people will believe anything or nothing.

The Rise of Robots

I said repeatedly last year that 2026 will be the “Year of the Robots.” Here we are. Elon Musk targets 50,000–100,000 for 2026, but material shortages could delay the bulk of that to the 3rd quarter. Last June, Musk said, “We’re going to try to scale Optimus production as fast as humanly possible … Try to get to a million units a year as quickly as possible.”

China is well ahead of the US. Chinese analysts and banks (e.g., Goldman Sachs) describe 2026 as a “mass‑production tipping point,” with major suppliers building annual capacity in the 100,000–1,000,000‑unit range.

The Collapse of Reality

Millions will slip away from reality for a number of reasons. ChatBot bonding will produce AI psychosis. Those who consume AI news too frequently will find themselves in a hyperreal simulacrum. Hypereality is a condition in which, because of the compression of perceptions of reality in culture and media, what is generally regarded as real and what is understood as fiction are seamlessly blended together in experiences so that there is no longer any clear distinction between where one ends and the other begins.

The Collapse of the Food Chain

All the signs are there for a collapse in the food chain. Small farms and ranchers feel the vice grip from all directions.

The size of the U.S. cattle herd has dropped to the lowest level in about 75 years. U.S. farmers are facing the worst economic downturn that they have experienced in at least 50 years. So far, bankruptcies in 2025 are estimated to be twice as many as in 2024. One source expects as many as 1,000 outright bankruptcies for the entire year, with many more disappearing from distressed sales.

The War on Free Speech

I’ll be blunt. Look for the end of Free Speech (and the First Amendment). Don’t believe anything you hear about Free Speech from any politician (Trump, Rubio, Vance) or Techbro (Elon Musk) in Washington, DC. It’s under attack like never before. There is a coordinated outside attack coming from Europe, the UK, Canada, and Australia, coupled with an inside attack coming from the Dark Enlightenment arch-Technocrats in Washington, DC. AI will be their weapon of choice, even as they say, “Who us?” Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

The Rise of State Religion

Before Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, whatever the condition of the traditional evangelical church, it will never be the same. A combination of Christian Reconstruction and Dominion movements has captured TPUSA. These movements have this in common: they posit that Christ cannot return to earth until they first transform the world. In other words, they intend to build the Kingdom of God on earth so the King can return. This is not only a fool’s errand, but it changes the fundamentals of the Church. We already see the surge in anti-Semitism because Israel is no longer seen as relevant to God’s plan, leading to a mental partnership with radical Islam. There is no hope that Christ will return soon, or even after a thousand years. Some Theobros in Washington are calling for an outright Theocracy. This is outrageously dangerous and is leading to a state religion.

If you have read our latest book, The Final Betrayal, you will already know that J.D. Vance is a pawn of arch-Technocrat Peter Thiel and is one heartbeat away from becoming President if anything happens to Trump. Erika Kirk, the new leader of TPUSA has pledged the full organizational support to make sure he gets elected in 2028.

Any more?

Lots more, but I will reserve the right to make additions later.

I cringe even at the words: “Happy New Year”, but you know what I mean. It will be a rocky year. Keep your wits about you!