Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

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Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
1d

The FDR-as-effective-monarch theme runs through Unqualified Reservations and Yarvin’s Gray Mirror Substack. I’ve screenshot one of his interviews below where he discusses how “Washington, Lincoln, and FDR, Dictators, this appropriate word, what they were was basically national CEOs, and they were running the government like a company from the top down.” It won’t let me do it as a restack for some reason.

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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
1d

Peter Thiel: anagram for The Reptile!

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