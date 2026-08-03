Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

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David Bergsland's avatar
David Bergsland
4d

What was unseen was that tech giants would arise with enough power to implement technocracy.

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
4d

Thank you for sharing the history on a subject few people know even exists, much less understand.

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