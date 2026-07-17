Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
5d

Very good analysis Mr. Wood but I would take issue with The New York Federal Reserve Bank is an American bank. The Federal Reserve system, with The New York branch s actually the head of several Privately owned banks which happen to be owned by the same, some un-named family names but we know The J.P. Morgan, The Rockefeller, The Rothschild families and several u-named, primarily of Western European residence are some of the wealthiest families on the face of the earth----The Creature of Jekyll Island by G. Edward Griffith details much of this Global Conspiracy although much is unknown as defined by "Privately Owned"-

As far as I note, based on decades of observation, this is part and parcel to what is known as The New Belt & Road Initiative which essentially transfer post WWII of power from The West to The East, primary China, Russia, India and those nations in between. Iran falls underneath that umbrella as they are closely aligned with Russia and China but primarily Russia. In brief, to Collapse the West which we have observed in Western Europe, Canada, whose Goose is cooked under the CCP and America is next on their menu--

For too many years we have had Traitors at the highest levels of power including Woodrow Wilson who allowed The United States to be taken over by, I call The Four Horsemen which include Oil-igarchs such as The Rockefeller and many others of "The Families" and by Private Banksters going by the mis-leading name of Federal Reserve who most people assume are and have been an arm of The U.S. Federal Government, which they are not and never have been--They're about as "Federal" as Federal Express. On the current "War"--it is quite literally The Belt & Road war with The City of London as the head of this huge Octopus of tyranny and financial thievery.

God Bless.

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Michael Bresciani's avatar
Michael Bresciani
4d

This is one of the most well-written articles I've read in a year. Somebody dug in, gave you the important information, outlined it correctly, and it is a piece of work. Thank you.

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