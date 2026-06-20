Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Beth Graceson's avatar
Mary Beth Graceson
14h

Patrick, you are brilliant! Thank you for connecting the dots for us. You are VERY MUCH APPRECIATED. God bless you!

Reply
Share
Susanna Hunter Lavallee's avatar
Susanna Hunter Lavallee
14h

Outstanding job at connecting the dots (!), Patrick! Thank you. Valuable insights and well written indeed....

Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture