Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen's avatar
Jen
21h

Thank you Patrick. This is very helpful in these days of so many conflicting messages. I appreciate your hard work. I am sharing this with many friends.

Reply
Share
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
1dEdited

'Trump pledged $10 billion in U.S. commitment. "

Can anybody explain the Constitutionality of a POTUS creating AND FUNDING an agency of the US Govt out of thin air without a Congressional vote? Maybe I missed all this in the Big Bad Bill?

Reply
Share
5 replies
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture