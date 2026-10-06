Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood’s Technocracy News

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Dick Manasseri's avatar
Dick Manasseri
Oct 6

We are reading the book now. It is perfect for a time such as this.

The Beast System exists in China where the use of money is controlled for every transaction; the Trump family sells tokens; and Jared/Trump have prepared the detail plan for Gaza based exclusively on Trump tokens and complete tokenization of all property in the New Gaza; digital money is being introduced at warp speed via unregulated AI.

We need the practical knowledge in this book to protect our God-given right to property as well as to life and liberty.

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Julia Pomeroy's avatar
Julia Pomeroy
Oct 7

Just one question to some who posted here - why did you feel the need to swear, for example using the 'replacement' word for the one beginning with the letter 'f' which actually means sexual intercourse? In what way was that relevant? I am mindful of a verse in Ephesians which starts off: "Let no unwholesome talk leave your lips ........."

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