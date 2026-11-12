Technocracy has a religion that is based on hedonism and pagan spirituality. Man becomes his own god, creates his own priesthood, and makes his own sacrifices by fire. Whatever you thought about Burning Man is wrong. Nobody voted for this religion, but every one of us is now being enrolled in it without our consent or knowledge. Of course, a Christian will flee from this abomination, but the majority of Americans will embrace it with open arms. It’s time to pay attention! ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

Every religion has a holy site. Silicon Valley’s sits on a dry lake bed in northern Nevada.

Each year, one week at the end of August, some 70,000 people raise a city on the Black Rock Desert. They burn a towering wooden effigy of a man. The next night they burn a temple. Then they go home.

Among them are the people who built the search engines, the social networks, and the artificial intelligence now reorganizing human life.

Two men have studied this gathering with unusual seriousness. They could hardly be more different.

The first is Fred Turner, a Stanford University professor of communication and one of the leading historians of Silicon Valley’s culture. Turner is a secular academic. He wrote From Counterculture to Cyberculture, and in 2009 he published a peer-reviewed study titled “Burning Man at Google” in the journal New Media & Society.

The second is Carl Teichrib, a Canadian Christian researcher and author of Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-Enchantment. Teichrib has attended Burning Man repeatedly since 2017 to study it. He camps there with a small evangelical team under the banner Camp of the Unknown God, a name taken from Paul’s address to the Athenians in Acts 17.

One man works from sociology. The other works from Scripture. They share no worldview, no vocabulary, and no audience. Yet they arrive at remarkably similar places.

Turner explains how Burning Man functions as a religion for the technology industry. Teichrib explains what that religion actually believes.

Put them together and you get a picture that should concern anyone trying to understand where Big Tech, and the AI revolution it is driving, is taking the rest of us.

“Axis Mundi” is the title of the 2026 Burning Man, defined by Webster’s as “line or stem through the earth’s center connecting its surface to the underworld and the heavens and around which the universe revolves.”

The Desert Annex

Burning Man began in 1986, when a small group led by Larry Harvey burned an eight-foot wooden figure on San Francisco’s Baker Beach. Fewer than two dozen people watched. By the turn of the millennium, the crowd had passed 25,000, and since 2015 paid attendance has been capped at 70,000. More than 100 regional “Burns” now operate around the world.

The technology industry was there almost from the start.

In 1998, before Google was even incorporated, Larry Page and Sergey Brin placed the Burning Man stick figure behind their company logo to tell users they had left for the desert. That was the first Google Doodle.

In 2001, Page and Brin needed a chief executive. Turner’s paper records that they hired Eric Schmidt in part because he, too, went to Burning Man. In a 2002 interview, Brin reportedly said that Schmidt was “the only one who went to Burning Man” among the candidates, and that the founders considered this an important criterion.

In other words, the men who built the most powerful information company on earth selected its chief executive partly by where he worshipped.

When Turner first walked into Building 43 at Google’s Mountain View headquarters, he did not find the polished wood of an IBM lobby. He found the walls hung with photographs of Burning Man. More images of fire dancers and giant sculptures lined the hallways upstairs.

The roster of pilgrims is long. Jeff Bezos was attending by 1999. Mark Zuckerberg has served sandwiches there. Elon Musk has gone more than once, and he put the matter in five words: “Burning Man is Silicon Valley.” Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, says he has gone five or six times.

The founder understood the kinship early. In a 1997 speech to the Digital Be-In, an annual technology gathering whose sponsors over the years included Apple, Microsoft, and Yahoo, Larry Harvey called his desert city a “compelling physical analog for cyberspace.” Both the festival and the Internet, he argued, would let scattered people regather as a tribe.

No one disputes the facts, but the question is, what do they mean? Is Burning Man just a party that technologists happen to enjoy? Or is it something the industry requires?

Turner spent years answering that question.

Turner: The Church of the Engineer

Fred Turner’s central claim is a historical analogy, and he has repeated it for more than fifteen years.

A century ago, he observes, the industrial worker spent six days in the factory and the seventh in church. The church was the factory over again, transformed into a spiritual community. In a 2017 interview with Logic magazine, Turner described Sunday seating that mirrored workplace rank, bosses in front and workers behind, so that a congregation rehearsed in church the same order it obeyed in the mill.

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Burning Man, he argues, performs that service for the technology industry. What the nineteenth-century Protestant church was to the factory, the festival is to the software firm.

This is the secular professor’s judgment, and he reached it by fieldwork. He went three times. He interviewed engineers, and he dug through archives. What he found was a labor system looking for a faith.

Companies like Google do not run on the old chain of command. Turner describes a model of production that depends on shared resources, on workers who can see and judge one another’s contributions, on workers subsidizing the effort from their own reserves, and on a communal ethic in which reputation and friendship count as pay. Google’s famous policy of letting engineers spend 20 percent of their time on projects of their own choosing belongs to this model.

Such a system cannot be commanded into existence. It must be believed in. Workers must come to feel that the project is their own and that the work itself is a calling.

Black Rock City is where that belief is manufactured.

The engineers told Turner as much. Building a camp or an art installation, they said, is like product development: intense, deadline-driven, and hard. But at the office they carry out someone else’s vision. On the desert floor they feel they are carrying out their own.

Turner’s conclusion is precise. By recasting engineering as art and as community, the festival converts technical labor into a spiritual task. He names the result the pursuit of a kind of “vocational ecstasy.”

Max Weber explained how the Protestant ethic sanctified labor for the industrial age. Turner argues that Burning Man sanctifies it for the information age.

He coined a term for this: “cultural infrastructure.” The festival is infrastructure in the same sense that roads and fiber optic cable are infrastructure. The industry runs on it.

Turner goes further, and here the secular scholar starts to sound like a theologian.

Burning Man, he says, is the very model of the Puritan ideal. The Puritans crossed an ocean to build a model community in a wilderness, under the eye of heaven. John Winthrop told them the eyes of all people were upon them. Burners cross a desert to build a model city, and they too believe the world is watching. But Turner marks one difference, and it is the most important sentence he has spoken on the subject. “The Puritan god has fled the scene. Now we just watch each other.”

The form of the religion remains. The God has been removed.

Turner is no cheerleader, and he says he is done attending. By his last visit, he reported, brands were everywhere, the gift economy had been monetized through and through, and wealthy attendees were paying others to build their camps. Art, he wrote, has shifted from displaying wealth to helping create it.

So much for function. Where did this faith come from?

The Lineage

Turner’s earlier book supplies the genealogy.

Between 1966 and 1973, America saw the largest wave of commune-building in its history. Turner calls the people who led it the New Communalists, and he distinguishes them sharply from the New Left.

The New Left wanted to change the world through politics. The New Communalists gave up on politics. They walked away from parties, institutions, and government, and set out to change the world by changing consciousness.

Their instruments were tools. LSD was a tool. Geodesic domes were tools. Stewart Brand’s Whole Earth Catalog was a catalog of tools.

Most of the communes were gone by 1973. The idea survived.

Brand and his network carried it south, into the laboratories and garages of what became Silicon Valley. The computer was recast as an instrument of personal liberation. Turner reports that Brand called computers the new LSD.

John Perry Barlow and Kevin Kelly then gave the idea a geography. The Internet became an “electronic frontier,” a new wilderness in which to build the model society.

Turner adds a detail that the mythology leaves out. The communes, he found, were extraordinarily conservative in practice. Many were segregated and authoritarian. Having abolished written rules, they were governed by charisma.

A community that throws out law does not become free. It becomes ruled by whoever is most compelling.

Teichrib, working from an entirely different starting point, lands on the same ancestry. He writes that the West Coast technology sector is interlocked with the 1960s counterculture, and he points to the Digital Be-In, a cyber-psychedelic descendant of the 1967 Human Be-In that featured Timothy Leary on its stage and Apple and Microsoft among its sponsors.

Both men trace Silicon Valley to the same root: a generation that rejected politics and sought salvation through consciousness and technology.

I have spent two decades documenting Technocracy, the movement launched at Columbia University in 1932 by engineers and scientists who proposed to replace politicians with technical experts. Its own literature defined it as the science of social engineering.

The Technocrats of the 1930s and the communards of the 1960s looked nothing alike. One wore gray suits. The other wore beads. But they shared two convictions: politics is obsolete, and the good society will be engineered.

Turner documents that conviction in today’s engineers. In his words, “Engineers try to do politics by changing infrastructure.” The ethical question their culture trains them to ask is whether the product works. What the product is for is left to somebody else.

Silicon Valley inherited its method from the Technocrats and its spirituality from the communes. Burning Man is where the two are joined. Turner has shown how this new church operates but does not examine its doctrine.

Teichrib: The Creed

Carl Teichrib did not study Burning Man from a faculty office. He went and pitched a tent.

In 2017 he and evangelist Bob Worley set up a small Christian camp inside Black Rock City to see whether such a thing could be done. It could. Teichrib has now returned again and again, and by his own count the 2026 event was his seventh, not counting regional Burns and related gatherings.

He gives three reasons for going: to hold honest conversations about the Christian faith, to research a movement on which, he says, very little Christian work has been done, and to study the wider worldview questions raised in the event’s workshops.

He did not expect it to matter as much as it does. Riding his bicycle through Black Rock City in 2018, he writes, it struck him that he “should have been here years ago.” Teichrib does not deny the event’s reputation. He describes it plainly as “renowned for its hedonism and pagan spirituality.”

But he insists that the nudity and the drugs are the least important thing about it. Burning Man has a serious side that most outside observers never see.

That serious side is a schedule of workshops and gatherings on new economic models, United Nations programs, psychedelics, and the direction of society. Teichrib reports sitting in a 2019 session celebrating the UN’s 2030 agenda, led by a World Economic Forum Young Leader and attended by people from medicine, security, governance, cryptocurrency, and technology.

In short, the desert is a networking hub for people who intend to redesign the world.

Teichrib’s name for the whole phenomenon is transformational culture. He ranks Burning Man as “arguably one of the most important events within the genre of transformational-evolutionary culture.”

The creed, as Teichrib maps it across Game of Gods, can be stated in four articles which I summarize here.

First, Oneness. All is one. The lines between God and man, man and nature, self and other, are illusions to be dissolved. Teichrib has argued for more than a decade that this ancient doctrine sits at the core of the transformational festival movement.

Second, re-enchantment. The modern West drained the world of the sacred. The new culture pours it back in, but the sacred it restores is pagan. Divinity is located inside creation and inside the self, never above them.

Third, evolution as salvation. Humanity is not fallen and in need of redemption. It is unfinished and in need of an upgrade. We are to take charge of our own evolution, by spiritual technique or by technology. This is where Teichrib’s long-running critique of transhumanism connects.

Fourth, Man as god. The subtitle of his book says it: the Temple of Man. In the Christian account, man is made in the image of God. In the re-enchanted account, this is flipped on its head: God is now made in the image of man.

Teichrib’s thesis is that the West is exchanging its Judeo-Christian framework for a paradigm that is new in dress and ancient in substance.

One need not take a Christian’s word for the theology. Larry Harvey supplied it himself. The founder said he did not believe in supreme beings as religion does, and then offered his own confession of faith: “I think being is supreme.” Creativity, he said, was his way to a sense of intensified being.

Being is supreme. Self-expression is the sacrament. The creed has a temple, too.

The Man and the Temple

Look at what actually happens on the desert floor, arguably one of the most inhospitable places on earth.

There is a pilgrimage. Tens of thousands travel to a remote and punishing place at an appointed time each year to build a pop-up city.

Burners call the ordinary world the “default world.” Inside the city, buying and selling are forbidden. Harvey’s Ten Principles, written in 2004, read like a rule of life: radical inclusion, gifting, decommodification, radical self-expression, communal effort, immediacy.

There is an offering. Participants spend months and small fortunes building works they will give away or destroy.

There is a sacrifice by fire. On Saturday night the Man burns before the assembled city.

And there is a temple. In 2000 the sculptor David Best raised a wooden structure on the playa. A member of his crew had just died in a motorcycle accident, and visitors began leaving mementos of their own dead. A temple has been built every year since. People write the names of the lost on its walls. They leave photographs, letters, and ashes.

On the final night, the Temple burns, and the crowd watches in silence.

Marian Goodell, chief executive of the Burning Man Project, has discussed the Temple as the event’s spiritual center in an interview published by Harvard Divinity School.

None of this is accidental. Harvey read the anthropology of religion closely. Turner, studying Harvey’s own statements, concluded that the founder was promising participants the collective “effervescence” that Émile Durkheim identified as the basis of religious feeling. On Turner’s reading, the sacred feeling on offer is one the crowd itself generates. Harvey built a city to generate it.

Researchers who study ritual note that the great majority of Burners call themselves nonreligious, yet they describe experiences that match those of religious devotees.

Best himself tells of a man who approached him after a Temple burn and asked why he could weep there when he could not weep in church.

The question deserves a serious answer, and here Turner and Teichrib answer in different words with the same meaning. Turner would say the Burner has found a ritual fitted to the life he actually leads. The church of his grandfathers sanctified the factory. He does not work in a factory. Teichrib would say the Burner has found a temple that asks nothing of him. It offers catharsis without repentance and grief without judgment. It has no God in it who might answer back.

The Temple at Black Rock City is honest about its own theology. It is built by man, dedicated to man’s memory, filled with man’s sorrows, and burned by man’s hand. Nothing descends. Nothing is received. Everything is self-generated.

Turner’s sentence fits the scene exactly. God has been pushed out, and the congregation watches itself.

Where the Witnesses Agree

A Stanford sociologist and a Canadian evangelical have no reason to coordinate their testimony. When their accounts match, the match carries weight.

They converge on five points.

Burning Man is a religion, and its critics miss this. Turner compares it to a church and to the Puritan settlement. Teichrib treats it as a center of pagan spirituality. Neither accepts the lazy description of a party in the desert. It descends from the 1960s counterculture. Turner traces the line through the communes and Stewart Brand. Teichrib traces it through the Human Be-In and its digital successors. Its aim is the transformation of human consciousness. The New Communalists sought it with tools. The transformational culture seeks it with ritual, psychedelics, and technology. It has no God above it. Turner says the Puritan God has fled. Teichrib says man has taken the vacant seat. It is a model for the world outside. Winthrop’s city on a hill was meant to be seen and copied. So is Black Rock City, with its regional network on every inhabited continent and its workshops on the planetary future.

They differ on what to fear.

Turner fears what the religion conceals. A faith that tells workers their labor is ecstatic self-expression is useful to employers. A community that claims to have no hierarchy is ruled by money and charisma. He watched the wealthy purchase their way into paradise and concluded that the utopia had lost its edge.

Teichrib fears what the religion teaches. A creed of Oneness dissolves the distinctions on which truth and moral judgment depend. A doctrine of self-directed evolution makes man the author of his own nature.

These fears are complementary. Turner describes the body. Teichrib describes the soul.

Join them, and the picture is complete: Silicon Valley possesses a functioning religion with a pilgrimage, a liturgy, a creed, and a mission. Its adherents include the wealthiest and most powerful engineers on earth. Its creed holds that humanity is raw material for transformation and that no authority stands above the transformers.

From the Playa to the Machine

In 2024, Sam Altman told a podcast audience that he had once dismissed Burning Man as a ridiculous, escapist party. Then he went himself. He has since returned repeatedly.

What changed his mind was the vision he experienced. The lights, the art, and the happy crowds on bicycles showed him, he said, one part of “what the post-AGI world can look like.” He described a place where people simply do things for one another and exchange extraordinary gifts.

The head of the best-known artificial intelligence company on earth has named a religious festival as his picture of the world his product will create.

Black Rock City works for about a week because the default world pays for it. Every Burner arrives with food, water, fuel, and shelter purchased elsewhere. Turner observed that this style of production requires subsidy: participants must bring resources of their own to spend.

The gift economy sits on top of a cash economy and cannot survive without it. Turner reports that the gifting has itself been monetized, and that the rich now hire labor to build the camps in which they practice radical self-reliance.

Altman doesn’t answer questions like who supplies the subsidy in a post-AGI world? Who owns the machines that produce the abundance? Who decides what is gifted, and to whom?

A society modeled on Burning Man is a society in which a small class owns the infrastructure and everyone else lives on what is distributed to them. I have written at length about the slogan “you will own nothing, and you will be happy.” The playa is its recreational prototype.

Now apply Turner’s finding about the communes. Where written rules are abolished, charisma governs. A world that replaces law, markets, and elections with engineered abundance will be governed by the engineers.

The original Technocrats proposed exactly that in the 1930s, but they lacked the machinery. Now, their heirs have created it.

Then apply Teichrib’s creed, article by article, to artificial intelligence: oneness becomes the network, the merging of all minds and all data into a single system. Evolution as salvation becomes the stated ambition to surpass human intelligence. Man as god becomes man as creator of a superior mind, made in his own image and trained on his own words.

An engineering culture that asks only whether a thing works will build whatever works. A religion that recognizes no God above man will bless it.

Regulation offers thin protection against a belief system because you do not regulate a faith. Burners are free to roam, so to speak, wherever their hearts lead them.

The Verdict

The American public has been told that Silicon Valley is a business community. Its products are described as neutral tools, and its leaders as practical men responding to a market.

The evidence says otherwise.

A Stanford historian with no religious axe to grind has documented that the technology industry depends on an annual rite, and that this rite does for the engineer what the Protestant church did for the mill hand. A Christian researcher who has walked the playa year after year has documented what is preached there: the unity of all things, the re-enchantment of the world, the self-directed evolution of the species, and the enthronement of man. The founder of the festival confessed the creed in his own words. The founders of Google chose their chief executive from among its communicants. The chief executive of OpenAI has seen in it the shape of the world to come.

These men are not hiding anything. They have told us what they believe, where they worship, and what they intend to build.

In 1630, John Winthrop warned his company that if they dealt falsely with their God, they would become a story and a byword throughout the world. He understood that a city on a hill is judged by the God it serves.

Black Rock City serves no God but the one it burns in effigy and rebuilds each summer.

Artificial intelligence is being built by a priesthood. Its temple is made of wood, its god is man, and its mission field is the rest of us.

Nobody voted for this religion, but every one of us is now being enrolled in it without our consent or knowledge. Of course, a Christian will flee from this abomination, but the majority of Americans will embrace it with open arms.

Merriam-Webster defines a cult as “a group with tenets and practices regarded as coercive, insular, or dangerous.” Silicon Valley has embraced every tenet of Technocracy and turned it into a religion that is coercive, insular, and indeed, dangerous.

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