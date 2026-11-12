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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
2d

Thanks Patrick. “The fool says in his heart there is no God”. This should be interesting.

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
2d

'Burning Man'.......yet another Satanic CULT!

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