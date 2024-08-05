The Treasury’s Plunge Protection Team (PPT) is working overtime to overcome the fear that is engulfing world markets. It will ultimately fail.

Japan is leading the shock squad of indexes with the biggest crash ever, comparable to American indexes in 1929. ZeroHedge called out the trigger:

Good morning and welcome to a global market meltdown, sparked by last week's catastrophic BOJ decision to hike rates by 0.15bps which in turn crushed the $20 trillion yen carry trade, sent the yen exploding higher and wiping out trillions in highly levered investments, leading to a cascade of selling and forced liquidations which has resulted a historic market crash in Japan and a rout everywhere else.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is Japan’s Central Bank, which answers to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The BIS is the 800-pound-gorilla in the living room, and as I demonstrated in my book The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism, the BIS is driving the train of Technocracy and globalization.