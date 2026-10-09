Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood’s Technocracy News

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Daniel Williams's avatar
Daniel Williams
Oct 9

Central banks are still net buyers while dumping U.S. treasuries. It will probably be manipulated as long as possible. But there could be a breaking point when folks demand physical and there isn't any. The scenarios are endless when it comes to the long planned Agenda 2030 and depopulation. Everything is in play and moving fast. Expect anything and be prepared. Us regular people are in their crosshairs. I smell a BIG false flag in the not so distant future.

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Nick Fernandes's avatar
Nick Fernandes
Oct 9

I have purchased the book and encourage others to read it. Nick

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