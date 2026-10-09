Anyone who has ever touched gold has seen Kitco as a major precious metals broker, a major news service, and the place to go for official prices. It was started in 1977 and has grown in influence ever since.

It has educated generations and countless individuals on the merits of owning gold and silver as the ultimate store of value. Now the pendulum has swung in the other direction.

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Kitco has gone to the dark side of tokenization, and it will drag the entire industry with it. The following article was shocking to me, written by a staff journalist with Kitco, in that it is pitching the exact and deceptive scenario that I described in Crucible of Tokens.

To decode the language, paragraph by paragraph, go to my article here on Technocracy.News, The Tokenization Pitch: Turn In Your Gold And ‘Unlock Utility’

Aside from greed, Kitco has no reason to take this cunning position. Many lesser gold dealers around the world will undoubtedly follow. The honest ones will tell them to pound sand.

All the stocks on the NYSE are slated to be tokenized by the end of December, 2026. Real estate worth trillions is chomping at the bit to be tokenized. The major banks are offering tokenized products. Now, the last bastion of true wealth and store of value - gold and silver - has crossed over.

Your bottom line is to trust no one when it comes to your money unless they specifically repudiate tokenization. Flat out. If you don’t understand what I am talking about, buy the book!

Crucible of Tokens

Sound off in the comments if you want.