Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

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A Guy Instead (AGI)'s avatar
A Guy Instead (AGI)
4dEdited

Patrick ... I have been 'with you' for close to 20 years. (You don't know me, I'm just someone who has read most of your books after discovering Sutton and 'Trilaterals' many years ago.) I have followed the progress of this thing and have done everything I could think of with the resources I have to build a life counter to this initiative. My heart is really heavy right now and what follows is likely to be long. I appreciate anyone reading it but I understand if you skip it, we're all overwhelmed with a schedule.

Instead of following a career path I settled with my wife in a rural place with little work, not far from some of my family, with the plan to commit to the geography and the people and plant a church and a community. To homeschool children. To raise as much capital as possible with our limited means and learn basic skills, build an organic garden / permaculture setup, try to find a place we could own, keep the debt and bills minimal, etc.

The whole time - close to 20 years now, actually - I've been trying to spread awareness of this agenda and avoid it or push back as I could. There has been precious little time for political activism on any kind of scale beyond that ... I have worked, at times, three to five jobs simultaneously, or - more recently - back-to-back weeks at 100+ hours for months at a time, mainly to keep my wife able to stay home and devote all her time to the children's education and home management. My wife had major illness beginning a couple years into the marriage from which she nearly died once (and then nearly died again in childbirth later...) and more than once everything we'd been able to save was obliterated by hospital bills, and uncounted days and nights were lost for me in researching how to help her outside the medical system for many years.

As a result of the long labor so far, the family is relatively well, the church still exists and is outgrowing its facilities now, and we have a small community - though some have moved on - that has taken all this time and many more hands than ours to build; but in every other area of life, I feel like I have effectively striven against the wind, winning little battles while losing the war.

Financially, I have contrived every possible means to try to scale the sheer cliff in the race against inflation; even having made it quite far, with a family of five in the place where we live I'm still not even net positive no matter what I do. When we moved here it was relatively unknown (closest Wal-Mart was 45+ minutes away). Now it's practically a tourist / retirement trap, the land value and cost of living has shot up, and making any kind of gain in that aspect of money management would involve moving away and giving up the church and community (and totally wrecking the children's hearts).

In order to do the necessary work (which ended up being computer programming), I have had to kill every dream I've ever had other than for my children's education. It's a long story I won't go into. I thought to some extent the loss of the most difficult part of that (decades of my life previously invested in something beautiful that will never pay a living) would seem 'made up for' in the work for the church, but leadership in the church for over ten years alongside this other work led to incredible burnout, and - while my family's character was being assassinated behind closed doors, we realized much later - it nearly broke the most important relationships we had built here, and my relationship with my father. It also led to cognitive loss - for months, a few years ago, I was unable to get my mind to perform any significant effort for more than a few minutes. I have recovered somewhat from this, and thankfully did not lose the job over it, but I've never been the same or been able to work at the pace, or with the clarity of mind, I used to.

In order to do this really hard work - and finally get paid well for work - I had to also give up management and maintenance of the garden project and almost all the basic skills things I had been working as preparation for harder times. My wife and children are handling that now, such as it is, but after so many years it's hardly what it might be at all (and many projects are just going to seed out there). And after sacrificing my earlier life / gifts / skills and education to go this route, and self-educating through years of lost sleep to make it work, the tech economy fell apart a few years ago with the 'AI' run-up and political shifts and our business has been on life support since then. As I haven't been able to get another job - actually, not even an interview, despite 15+ years in the field - I've held on to this and tried to make it work after we lost nearly everyone ... I'm owed over a year's pay right now.

If things don't shift again soon we will practically be forced out of this house, and possibly out of the whole community and everything I've worked for over last ~20 years due to real estate values. There are no jobs today in the local economy in this place, after all the changes, that would allow me to provide for a family of five alone.

I'm writing all this to ask ... what are any of us supposed to do, really, about any of this? I have thrown my body at this brick wall over and over while staring down oncoming inflation, technocracy, potential economic collapse, and more for almost my entire adult life to this point. My wife and children are grateful, but from an overarching perspective it often appears that not only have I made little progress, but I am on the verge of potentially losing it all anyhow despite best efforts. I worked since childhood through multiple degrees on something I thought would make a living, and then gradually found out it wouldn't and had to almost kill that part of myself while pivoting to tech and self-teaching ... only now, after half a career, to have wealthy technocrats working in an outspoken public way to try to make everything I have bled for years to master either obsolete or unmarketable.

What is there to fight now? Why? What else is there to do? What ought I to have done? Even if I make it through this rough patch financially, I'm still on a hamster wheel 60-80 hours a week, no prospect of retirement, no real estate in this area any of my children could move into when (or if) they exit the home in a few years, and evidently we're now just waiting for this agenda to come in and tokenize the assets we happen to believe we own so that they can also be rug-pulled from us in waves.

I hardly know why or how to keep going on. Except I couldn't imagine my family's experience if I give up, or if I don't keep turning the wheel at whatever cost. Am I hanging on just so I can provide nuggets of wisdom I managed to memorize out of my library when most of us are in re-education camps?

I apologize for how low the tone of this is but I ... I am tired. I have tried to do what I could do from where I am and it appears as next to nothing.

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16 replies by Patrick Wood and others
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
4d

In addition to "political resistance", are there any options we readers have to prepare and shield ourselves as much as possible, should the agenda continue forward?

For example, does paying off our mortgage and attempting to acquire our apparent land patent hold any promise?

Other? Thanks Patrick.

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