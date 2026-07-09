Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

Patrick Wood's Technocracy News

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
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So glad you are advertising The End of Tyranny. Claire Stadtmueller subscribes to my Substack too and I have sent out the word for her event on 2 occasions. The last shout out for her event was in my Substack yesterday. I hope she has a great turn out. I will be viewing via live stream.

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