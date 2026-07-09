Join me for the premier musical drama on Saturday, July 11, at 3:300PM Eastern Time!

A Technocracy News subscriber, Clair Stadmueller, lost her professional career as an opera singer because she stood up against tyranny.

Clair’s new musical drama, The End of Tyranny, presents the drama between globalist forces’ agenda to surveil and control humanity and one woman, representing all who do not comply, who inspires awareness and a rejection of the technocrats’ agenda.

Claire is a professional soprano who has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and in Europe. She has assembled a cast of exceptional musicians and other vocalists.

This has been an uphill battle for Clair, as she has seen the dark side of censorship and the discouragement it brings. Yet, she has turned the music she loves into a potent weapon against tyranny.

You can attend in person or view the live stream in your living room!



Tickets are available for both in-theater and livestream at:

Get Tickets Here

Also featured on the program is the world premiere of “Waves in the Wind,” with lyrics by Paska and music by Stadtmueller. Also featured is the rock song “Rollback the Rollout” by Tahoe Al.

Share